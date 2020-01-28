Society's Child
Hospital bomb may be linked to Hong Kong protesters who warned 'more to come' unless borders closed amid virus outbreak
South China Morning Post
Mon, 27 Jan 2020 11:37 UTC
The incident occurred after a warning two weeks ago by Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu, who said there were "high risks of home-made bombs", following similar cases police have uncovered in recent months.
In the latest case, nobody was injured when the device went off in a men's toilet cubicle at Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan at about 2.30am, a spokesman for the public hospital in Kowloon said.
"Police officers at the centre were then informed about it, and we will assist police in their investigation. We condemn the deliberate act which caused damage at the centre, and threatened patients' safety."
The spokesman added the A&E department could only maintain limited services in the aftermath of the explosion. About 20 patients were evacuated from the department. Services returned to normal later in the morning.
A few hours after the explosion, a message was posted on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app used by anti-government protesters, saying the latest attack was "just a warning" and "there will be more real bombs to come", as closing Hong Kong's borders with the mainland was the only way to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from worsening in the city.
Hong Kong has been roiled by more than seven months of civil unrest, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The campaign has morphed into a wider anti-government movement, fuelled by anti-mainland sentiment. Amid the Wuhan virus crisis, protesters have used it as justification to stem the influx of mainlanders into the city.
"We will act on our word. Go on strike immediately if you don't want to die. We will take more actions to call for the closing of borders," the Telegram message read, seemingly addressed to hospital workers.
A senior police source said officers believed the attack was aimed at the medical sector and the government, adding that the bomb came with a timer.
"The act is cruel and heartless. The culprit dropped off the bomb and activated it. If someone was in the cubicle when the bomb detonated, he would definitely be hurt," the source said.
"As the culprit cannot predict who would use the toilet in the hospital, we believe the attack did not target police, like in previous bomb cases. It could be linked to the recent coronavirus outbreak as the message suggested. We will look into the post."
Detectives and officers from the bomb disposal unit conducted a preliminary probe at the scene.
No one has been arrested.
Another police source with knowledge of the investigation said about 500 grams of explosives were used, but laboratory tests were needed to confirm the substances. He said the force had contacted the hospital to request surveillance footage of suspects.
"We do not rule out the possibility that the case is linked to the protests, and we will investigate if the explosives and the device are similar to those in previous cases," the source said.
"Officers have scrutinised images captured by one camera and are still waiting for more clips from the hospital. We hope these can give us clues to identify suspects."
On October 13, there was an explosion in a pavement flower pot at an intersection in Mong Kok, when police officers were clearing roadblocks set up earlier by anti-government protesters. No one was hurt.
Superintendent Suryanto Chin-chiu, of the explosive ordnance disposal bureau, later said radicals detonated the device remotely with the intent of killing and maiming police officers.
There has also been a series of bomb threats in recent months, which police have linked to the ongoing anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June.
In December, police foiled two bomb plots in under a week related to the protests. Officers first arrested three men for allegedly testing home-made explosive devices and chemicals in a secluded area in Tuen Mun.
A few days later, police seized two powerful home-made bombs, each packed with 5kg (11lb) of high-grade explosives along with shrapnel in the form of nails, at Wah Yan College Hong Kong in Wan Chai.
Earlier this month, bomb disposal officers defused a pipe bomb in a subdivided flat in Mong Kok, and arrested three men in connection with the case.
In a series of raids that followed, police arrested at least seven more men and uncovered about 100 grams of high explosives buried in farmland outside a village house in northern Hong Kong.
