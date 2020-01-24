© Shuakhevi City Hall

Heavy snowfall in mountainous villages of the Adjara region resulted in the weather-related closure of 17 schools.The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture reported that students were not able to get to schools due to snow on the roads.The heavy snowfall also caused problems with electricity, the Khulo district Government reports."There are some problems with the power supply. Energo-Pro Georgia technical groups are working on them and it shall be restored today," they stated.Roads are being cleaned in the villages.