On 21 January FloodList reported that at least 6 people had died in floods and landslides in several parts of the country during a period of heavy rainfall from 07 January, with more severe weather forecast.
Since then the country's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) has reported further severe flooding in at least 7 regions of the country.
On 23 January, BNGRC said that 13 people have died in recent flooding, which has affected over 47,000 people in the regions of Diana, Boeny, Analamanga, Melaky, Sofia, Betsiboka and Alaotra Mangoro.
A total of 7,786 homes have been flooded, with around 45 completely destroyed, including 7 in Analamanga, 12 in Betsiboka and 24 in Boeny. Several national roads have been closed and wide areas of crops damaged.
Social Media
‼️Grosses inondations à #Madagascar !— Nouvelle optique (@Nouvelleoptique) January 23, 2020
Pensée et invocations 🤲 pour les habitants et pour nos frères sur place qui vérifient vos projets et qui parcourent les routes du pays dans des conditions très difficiles.#inondations #madagascar #invocations #travaux #suivi pic.twitter.com/UaZW5avySj