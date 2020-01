Social Media

‼️Grosses inondations à #Madagascar !



Pensée et invocations 🤲 pour les habitants et pour nos frères sur place qui vérifient vos projets et qui parcourent les routes du pays dans des conditions très difficiles.#inondations #madagascar #invocations #travaux #suivi pic.twitter.com/UaZW5avySj — Nouvelle optique (@Nouvelleoptique) January 23, 2020



Further severe weather has affected parts of Madagascar over the last few days.On 21 January FloodList reported that at least 6 people had died in floods and landslides in several parts of the country during a period of heavy rainfall from 07 January, with more severe weather forecast.A total of 7,786 homes have been flooded, with around 45 completely destroyed, including 7 in Analamanga, 12 in Betsiboka and 24 in Boeny.