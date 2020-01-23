Fire in the Sky
Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
RT
Thu, 23 Jan 2020 16:32 UTC
Numerous eyewitnesses reported seeing the raging fireball streak across the sky on Tuesday night and experts calculate that it travelled nearly half a billion kilometers before coming to rest in its watery grave on the floor of Lake Huron.
Meteor scientist Peter Brown reported that the trajectory of the space rock's flight reveal that it travelled from the asteroid belt beyond Mars before hitting our planet.
The University of Western Ontario astronomer shared observatory footage on Twitter which captured the space visitor lighting up the night sky.
Even miniscule fragments of meteors burn brightly when they enter Earth's atmosphere. Brown estimates that Tuesday's fireball was created by a much larger hunk of space shrapnel, which he estimated to be the size of a softball.
The American Meteor Society recorded at least 20 sightings of the asteroid from various locations on North America's eastern seaboard.
There have been no reports of any people or property suffering any damage as a result of the asteroid strike. However, space rocks can wreak havoc when they smash into our planet. The Chelyabinsk meteor, which also landed in a lake, left over 100 people hospitalized and damaged over 7,000 buildings when it slammed into Russia in 2013.
The United Nations fears that the possibility of an asteroid hitting a densely populated area of Earth isn't being taken seriously enough so it designated June 30 as International Asteroid Day to raise awareness about the potentially catastrophic occurrence.
Reader Comments
Agron 2020-01-23T16:46:48Z
sleepercell · 2020-01-23T16:58:10Z
If a large asteroid hits a densely populated area I'm sure everyone will be "aware" of it. What else do they propose beyond awareness? Probably the best advice is bend over, stick your head between your legs and kiss your ass goodbye.
HashAttack2 · 2020-01-23T17:00:48Z
sleepercell I think they mean that we should be giving NASA more money - it's hard to get by on $50 million a day
I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning to sail my ship.
- Aeschylus
Recent Comments
Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames She makes me want to get a box of matches
The spokes-persons statement is a work of new-speak art.
Will this be the End of EU? Lets hope so.
So, many colleagues thought that experimentally demonstrating this effect was impossible. He means ALL colleagues. Up to this point human...
We are living in the End times for the Empire. The similarities to Romans is astonishing.