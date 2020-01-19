© AFP / Anwar Amro

© Reuters / Mohamed Azakir



Lebanon's capital Beirut has been plunged into chaos amid massive protests. Police struggled to contain the angry crowds with tear gas and water cannon, prompting President Michel Aoun to ask the military to intervene.Aoun has asked the national army to restore peace and order on the streets of Beirut, as the city saw fierce clashes between protesters and security forces. Aoun called on the military to "protect the safety of peaceful protesters and of public and private property."The protesters pelted police with stones and firecrackers. Others removed street signs and metal barriers, and hurled them at officers. Police responded with water cannons. Clouds of tear gas also soon filled the streets in the city center, scene of some of the most intense standoffs between the demonstrators and the law enforcement.At least 220 people were injured in the Beirut clashes, the Lebanese Red Cross/Red Crescent has told AP, adding that 80 of them were hospitalized while some 140 others were treated on the spot. The head of the Red Cross, George Kettneh said that the number of the injured includes both demonstrators and members of the law enforcement.Some people on Twitter suggested security forces might have set the tents on fire to stop a crowd from marching on parliament. However,and there have been no official comments on this matter.No government has been formed ever since, as political parties continue to argue over its composition. The protesters, which had accused Hariri of corruption, demand that all posts in the new government are assumed solely by independent technocrats.The public anger is not directed only against the government: lately, protesters have blocked major highways and vandalized some bank offices as they began the so-called "week of wrath."