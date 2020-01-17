A whale, confirmed to be awashed up on the coast of Ostend on Wednesday evening, near the Oosterstaketsel.The 2.9 metres long animal was found dead, however, the cause is unknown at this time."Perhaps it got into trouble at the rocks of the breakwater, because it was injured. Presumably, it stranded and then died," Jan Haelters, a marine biologist at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences told the media.This is the eighth Sowerby's beaked whale to wash up on the shore.The whale was taken to the University of Ghent for an autopsy. "For scientists, this is a unique opportunity," explained Haelters.The cause of the animal's death is currently unknown, but the contents of its stomach are expected to provide some information. Notably, the species is sensitive to eating plastic, said Haelters.