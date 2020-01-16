© Johannes Plenio

Three pupils of Mkulima Primary School in Kuresoi North have died while 27 others have been hospitalised after they were struck by lightning.Nakuru Police Commander Stephen Matu has confirmed the deaths saying the pupils were struck this evening while at the school.Matu has said five of the 27 undergoing treatment at Kuresoi Health Centre are in a critical condition."Two pupils died on spot after being struck while one died while being attended to at the hospital," Matu has said.According to county director of communication Beatrice Obwocha, plans are underway to refer those in a critical condition to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital.Two county ambulances have been dispatched to move the victims."The Department of Health has also dispatched a team of clinical officers and nurses to Kuresoi Health Centre. Plans are also underway to refer those in a critical condition for specialised care at Nakuru Level Five facility," Obwocha has said.Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has sent a message of condolence to families of those who have died."I have received sad news of death of pupils struck by lightning in shock. We shall ensure those injured receive quality health care," Kinyanjui has said in a statement.