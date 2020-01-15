© Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani



"Whoever targets this base does not necessarily care about the Iraqi army or personnel,"

Rockets have been fired in the direction of Camp Taji, a US-coalition base north of Baghdad in Iraq, local media report. At least one member of Iraqi security forces has reportedly been wounded.A rocket has landed near the gates of the base, which houses. At least two rockets are believed to have hit near the base, which is 17km north of Baghdad.The situation has become markedly more tense since the Trump administration's assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, which provoked Iran to fire a barrage of missiles into the US' Ain al-Asad airbase and Erbil. The strikes resulted in zero casualties but gave evidence of precision strike capabilities and came with a warning that Tehran would strike Dubai or Haifa next should Washington attempt to retaliate.Eight rockets hit northern Iraq's Balad Air Base on Sunday, wounding four Iraqi soldiers.Middle East analyst Ammar Waqqaf suggested that the Popular Mobilization Forces,and the bases targeted also house Iraqi soldiers.he told RT.