Update: As is his custom, President Trump greeted news of Booker dropping out with a sardonic tweet claiming he will "rest easy tonight" knowing that the 0%-polling Dem is out of the running.



Meanwhile, elsewhere on Twitter, users are joking about the prospect of Booker and Kamala Harris suing the DNC for racism.

Can we get a #Primarysowhite?

The 2020 Democratic Primary just got a little bit whiter, and a little bit less diverse.

Following his complaints about being excluded from the 'all white' Iowa debate stage, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is preparing to drop out of the race, NBC News reports.

Booker broke the news in an email to supporters, where he said he would "carry this fight forward - I just won't be doing it as a candidate for president this year."
Booker's departure leaves former Mass Gov. Deval Patrick as the only black candidate in the race. Andrew Yang is the only Asian-American male, while Tulsi Gabbard remains the only remaining minority female candidate.

The frontrunners are still two white men, and one white woman, with the primaries just around the corner.