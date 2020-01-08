© CC BY-SA 3.0 / www.dragonoil.com

to support U.S. control of Near Eastern oil as a buttress of the U.S. dollar.

The balance of payments dimension

In fact, U.S. foreign military spending helped finance the domestic U.S. federal budget deficit.

The oil industry as buttress of the U.S. balance of payments and foreign diplomacy

How a "democratic" nation can wage international war and terrorism

Iran's role as U.S. nemesis

The counter-strategy to U.S. oil, and dollar and global-warming diplomacy