Spooky 'devil face' captured amid Australia's bushfires
Lucy Mae Beers and David Barden
7NEWS.com.au
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 01:12 UTC
"I'm not really into hokey pokey spooky stuff but there's a big devil face right in the fire," he told Sunrise on Friday.
"It's just ridiculous, you won't believe, I don't believe it."
Calvert, from Sarsfield, has "extensive fire experience" and "knew it was going to be bad" when fires approached his property earlier this week.
"We had fireballs coming over, jumping. Some of them were 50 metres to 100 metres across," Calvert told Sunrise.
"It didn't even burn the trees. It was burning the gas on top of the trees - It was almost like white flame."
Calvert said the fire hit them five times and they spent 13 hours saving their home.
But the sixth generation farmer said it is coming back and they are planning for a bigger fight on Saturday.
"I'm shaking like a leaf because I know what we're in for. It's coming back," he said.
Desperate plea to PM
Calvert issued a desperate message to the prime minister for help, saying they needed more support.
"The Australian public is scared. It is ridiculous," he said.
"Mr Morrison, please throw your gloves on and come down here and see me.
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
