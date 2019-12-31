the flu-like virus that killed hundreds of people a decade ago, state media reported on Tuesday (Dec 31).A team of experts from the National Health Commission were dispatched on Tuesday to Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province, and are "currently conducting relevant inspection and verification work", state broadcaster CCTV reported.An emergency notification issued on Monday by the Wuhan municipal health committee saidwithout offering details.Chinese news site The Paper reportedin December, citing unnamed health officials from the city. "Of the 27 cases, seven were critical, the rest were under control, and two patients are expected to be discharged from hospital in near future," The Paper said.The emergency notification has urged hospitals to offer treatment and report cases in a "timely manner".The World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised China for under-reporting the number of Sars cases following the outbreak in 2003.Sars killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong in 2003.according to WHO.China sacked its then Health Minister Zhang Wenkang for the poor handling of the crisis in 2003, several months after the first case was reported.WHO announced that China was free of the deadly Sars virus in May 2004.