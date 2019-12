© Unknown

for quite a while, the Russian Federal news agency reported. as a company, is surrounded by quite a few scandals, and probably committed by an employee of the company,49 people died as a result of the Orland Nightclub shooting, and 53 others were wounded.G4S security guards stand watch overand even, as in the case of Mateen,Since 2008,— the company's American subsidiary — has received nearlyaccording to the SmartProcure database. Its private clients includeAccording to media reports, 38-year-old Manyurov throughout his life worked for various security companies, including DSL-Eurasia. According to JP Gazeta , the killer worked there for 10 years: from 1999 to 2009.A search of the name "DSL-Eurasia" in the database of Russian companies rusprofile.ru gives only one link - to theIts other name isOSB is a functioning organization registered in April 1995. Among its founders there are as many as ten legal entities, the list of which is headed by the even more interesting LLC "G. 4 Center," now also liquidated. In turn,The managing company of G4S Eurasia LLC is St. Petersburg LLC Emerging Markets Group Accounting (EMG Accounting). Its CEO is a US citizen - Thomas Carnegie Stansmore, who has a very varied biography, and the founders list includes Lyudmila Stansmour (her name is spelled like that), Victoria Beatty and Olga Semenova.The first of them is called "G4S Defense Systems Eurasia Limited", it was registered in 1997 in London.The second office is even older - it is called "G4S Risk Management Limited" and is also registered in London, but in 1981.Both firms are affiliates of G4S plc, the above-mentioned multinational military security company headquartered in the UK capital.It has overandThe corporation is listed on the FTSE 100 and has a listing on the London Stock Exchange.According to some sources, he posted a resume on the HeadHunter.ru job search portal, which outlines thatprivate security company group.and interacted with the main office in London.This was followed by short-term work in a certain private security company "Visa Security" to protect the British oil and gas company British Petroleum.According to the resume, at his last job,This has never been confirmed officially.It could be speculated that for a long while Manyurov was under the scrutiny of Western, primarily British intelligence services associated with the G4S. The list of those who have used and still use the services of G4S is large and varied.It is not surprising that this British company is accompanied by a train of dubious "achievements" and outright scandals: starting with hundreds of cases of unfair imprisonment and bullying of prisoners in its "detention centers" and ending with ... the 49 killed in Orland in June 2016, by Omar Mateen, who pledged allegiance to ISIS and opened fire on civilians, while being employed in the company.After a standoff, he was shot and eliminated by security personnel.The motives behind the attack are unclear, but his work for a company as "reputable" as G4S shows that it could potentially be possible that he was so indoctrinated into radical neo-liberal, pro-Western propaganda, that on the day before Russia celebrates the Day of the Security Service Officer he carried out a terrorist attack.