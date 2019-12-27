"I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to the future generation," he said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.
Comment: While the opposition parties and Anti-Modi outlets try to project the Citizenship Amendment Act and probable future National Registration of Citizenship(NRC) as unconstitutional, there is absolutely nothing to indicate it as unconstitutional.
The Prime Minister asked the protesters to keep in mind that everybody in the country is entitled to a secure environment. "To get a safe environment is our right, and it is our duty to respect the law-and-order machinery that is responsible for our security. I want to tell every resident of Uttar Pradesh that after Independence, we only insisted on our rights. But the time has come to also put emphasis on our duties," he said, praising the Uttar Pradesh police for doing a "good job".
Uttar Pradesh witnessed some of the bloodiest clashes across the country after the parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, with 15 people being killed across the state so far. After critics accused the state police of using lethal force to quell agitations, officers have now admitted to shooting at protesters.
Comment: Govt. and media released the protesters shooting at the police in Meerat, Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh government identified 498 violators and sent hundreds of notices using the 2018 Supreme court verdict of making 'vandals responsible for the damages' and plan to seize their properties.
In a rare turn of events, Muslim clerics in Muzaffarabad and Meerut confessed their role in incited the violence, apologized and promised not to repeated it again'. They even requested police to release the innocent.
Ahead of Friday prayers on Dec 27th 2019, India government snapped internet connections in sensitive areas to avoid the coordination of the violent mobs. Firday prayers in Uttar Pradesh pass off peacefully.
Congress Party which enjoyed the sympathy of protesters and rioters initially took advantage of the situation by instigating and promoting the situation, then started showing signs of fumbling. Congress Party's senior leader Sashi Tharoor and its womens wing tweeted India's map without Jammu and Kashmir and drew lot of criticism.
More and more videos are surfacing showing most of the college students who are protesting against CAA, NRC are not aware of the bill's name or its contents.
"We should always remember our rights and obligations. While good and accessible education is our right, we also have an obligation to respect our teachers and safeguard the security of our educational instutions," PM Modi said, in what was viewed as a critique of ongoing agitations against the controversial law in universities across the country. The agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act had gone nationwide after a protest at Delhi's Jamia Millia University ended in a clash with the police.
PM Modi had earlier tweeted out a tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of his predecessors, on the latter's 95th birth anniversary. "Many good things can be said about the life of Atalji... He knew when to speak and when to stay silent. That's amazing power," PM Modi said, adding that "his silence held more power than his words".
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had unveiled a 25-foot statue of Mr Vajpayee at Lucknow's Lok Bhawan.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.