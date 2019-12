Sanctions Approved

President Donald Trump has signed a law that will impose sanctions on any firm that helps Russia's state-owned gas company, Gazprom, finish a pipeline into the European Union.



The sanctions target firms building Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline that will allow Russia to increase gas exports to Germany.



The US considers the project a security risk to Europe.



Both Russia and the EU have strongly condemned the US sanctions.

Stated Motives. Admitted "Hidden" Motives. Larger, Unspoken Motives

The Trump administration fears the pipeline will tighten Russia's grip over Europe's energy supply and reduce its own share of the lucrative European market for American liquefied natural gas.

Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline project extending from Russia to Germany that - when completed - will provide a secure means of exporting Russian natural gas to Western Europe - circumventing a now volatile Ukraine all while tying Russia and Europe together further through mutually beneficial economic activity.Of course, for special interests residing across the Atlantic in Washington and on Wall Street, Russia and Europe building closer ties through constructive economic activity undermines a long-standing strategy of coercing Europe via the constant threat of a supposedly hostile Kremlin Washington claims undermines a free and united Europe.The BBC in its article, " Nord Stream 2: Trump approves sanctions on Russia gas pipeline ," would report:It is clearly the business of Germany and Germany alone to determine what may or may not be a security risk.Were Russia the "threat" that Washington claims it is, clearly Germany would not have invested the immense amount of time, energy, and resources required merely to approve of the Nord Stream 2 project - let alone all the time, energy, and resources required to build and operate it.The BBC article gives a glimpse of what is truly motivating Washington's current posture regarding Nord Stream 2. In its article, it notes that:There is also another motivation driving Washington's current foreign policy - unmentioned by the BBC - but one that eclipses the interests of American big-energy - no matter how large these interests may be.The alleged spectre of a malign Russia preying on Europe serves as - and has served for - decades as the foundation of the US-led NATO alliance, the US military presence in Europe and the billions upon billions of dollars of weapon sales, contracts, and all the political influence that constitutes both.One must be careful when saying "the US is imposing sanctions on Germany." The US is not.They are doing so clearly to the detriment of Russia. But also obviously to the detriment of Germany and the European companies involved in completing, operating, and receiving benefits from the pipeline when it opens.While the US arms and energy industries certainly stand to gain from a status quo in Europe which includes the perpetuation of the artificial wedge driven between Europe and Russia, it benefits nearly no one else.And while these two industries do certainly employ a lot of Americans, they are unsustainable businesses demonstrably unable to compete fairly - and now - not even effectively able to cheat. The future is bleak for those employed or otherwise dependent on these two industries as they currently exist. Washington's policies pushed forward on behalf of big-energy and arms manufacturers are pushed forward at the cost of nearly everyone else.For a world eager to do business with the United States - a nation still populated by talented people capable of contributing to the global economy - policies like sanctions aimed at Germany and other nation's involved with Nord Stream 2 give pause for thought and force potential business partners of the US to reevaluate future joint-ventures.For the American people and American business owners, divesting away from Washington's current policies and finding ways to circumvent them just as the rest of the world is finding ways to circumvent US sanctions will hopefully help build bridges, or at least prepare the ground to do so - so when the current circle of special interests misleading the US into further decline fade away, something better can be put in their place.