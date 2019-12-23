© AFP / Niklas HALLE'N



Afrofuturism and Queer Theory

Alexander Adams is a British artist, poet and critic. He has published several books of fiction and poetry.

When the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) in London issued a press release declaring that in the following month a night would be given to "queer techno rave and porn," long-time observers were not shocked - or even surprised.The ICA - once the premier venue for great Modernist painting and sculpture - is now a circus of transgression a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace.From serious art to identity crisisFounded by Roland Penrose (art collector and biographer of Picasso) and supported by poet-critic Herbert Read, the ICA was established in central London in 1946 as a venue for advanced art. It would not have a permanent collection but would instead act as a venue for exhibitions, talks and film showings. It hosted ground-breaking shows of Picasso, Francis Bacon, Surrealism, Neolithic art, Pop Art and serious art which struggled to find public venues. It had a series of locations, eventually relocating to a Neo-Classical terrace on the Mall between Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace.Over recent years the ICA has lost its way. When it was founded, it showed art that could not find a public venue in London. Since that period, a profusion of competitors have arisen. Established institutions such as the Royal Academy, Tate, Serpentine and others have accepted contemporary art and a multitude of commercial galleries and private foundation venues have appeared.Here are some events the ICA recently hosted or announced: An exhibition by American Cameron Rowland (pronouns "they/their") on slavery. A conversation with "renowned queer theorist Jack Halberstam [addressing] agency, gender, dissent and subjectivity." A presentation by Lola Olufemi "aiming to return feminism to its radical roots as a tool for combating structural violence and injustice." Black Quantum Futurism, an "intersection of activism, art and speculative fiction writing." On 1 October 2018 the ICA hosted a celebratory dinner and talk by Chelsea Manning (a political campaigner) which did not relate to art.The ICA responded on 14 November 2018 by issuing a statement claiming "the event was not in any way political in nature" and "no public subsidy was directly used to fund this event or its speakers, which was instead made possible through ticket sales and private donations". While nominally true, that statement skips over the fact that publicly-funded staff, facilities and mailing list of the ICA were used to prepare, promote and host the event.Arts administrators in the UK live in a social milieu where the highest virtue is tolerance, which means boundaries are being ever expanded. Rejection of any activity is considered bigotry.In a London that has a wide range of private and co-operative spaces which can host fringe events and views, there is no need for such views to be hosted by publicly funded venues. Choosing not to financially support such activity is not censorship. There are campaigning organisations and rich benefactors willing to fund transgressive art events and they should be free to do so.