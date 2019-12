© Unknown



President Trump on Thursday said he wants "an immediate trial" in the Senate after the House adjourned for a two-week recess without sending articles of impeachment to the upper chamber."So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump tweeted. "Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!" He went on to claim Democrats "don't even want to go to trial!"The House on Wednesday night impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. All but four Democrats voted for both articles, while no Republicans voted for either article.The White House has signaled it wants a quick trial in the Senate to exonerate the president.The Senate, meanwhile, is expected to go on recess until Jan. 3.unless that day is a Sunday.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) met Thursday to discuss terms of a possible trial, though they did not appear to reach an agreement on witnesses or requests for additional documents.Trump has blasted Democrats over the tactic of withholding the articles, ripping Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a tweet and suggesting earlier in the day that it is unconstitutional despite no indication that is the case.