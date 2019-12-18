© Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images



The US military has used a glamorised image of a Nazi war criminal who led an infamous massacre during the Battle of the Bulge to kick off a photo-series commemorating the Allied victory's anniversary, drawing a furious reaction on social media.Joachim Peiper was afor the Malmedy massacre, which saw them assemble dozens of surrendered American troops in the snow and open fire without warning on the second day of the five-week Battle of the Bulge.As US defence secretary Mark Esper and other senior officials prepared to gather at the Mardasson Memorial in Belgium on Monday, the US military posted a colourised image of PeiperThe posts were deleted after prompting outrage, but Lt Col Brian Fickel posted screengrabs on Twitter, where he described himself as "dumbfounded" by the decision. Another person wrote: "What the actual f*** am I looking at here?"On the XVIII Airborne Corps Facebook page, the image of Peiper was accompanied by a narrative titled "December 16, 1944: "Today we gamble everything", which begins: "He paused at his desk. He hated to be alone with his thoughts, with the feeling of uncertainty he'd been trying to avoid for weeks."The new post contains the same text but uses different images, in the original black and white.In a comment, the corps replied: "Sometimes in movies, the movie will create a sense of tension by introducing a bad guy. It is a technique of effective storytelling."In another comment, the US official wrote: "Peiper was a war criminal, but he cannot be faulted for the German failure in Ardennes."The Independent has tried to contact the Department of Defence for comment.