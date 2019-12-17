Why it matters: His sentencing wraps up one of the final outstanding portions of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which Gates cooperated with extensively.
- Gates also received three years of probation and 300 hours of community service. He'll also have to pay a $20,000 fine.
- Lawyers for the federal government also said during the hearing that Gates had agreed to cooperate with any ongoing investigations that go beyond his sentencing, per Politico's Darren Samuelsohn.
- His cooperation delayed his sentencing. Following his plea, he faced 57 to 71 months in prison under federal guidelines.
- However, Gates' attorneys filed a request last week for no prison time — instead seeking probation and community service — citing his "extraordinary assistance" in the Mueller probe, per the Washington Post.
- Government attorneys didn't oppose that request, writing in Gates' sentencing recommendation that he "has worked earnestly to provide the government with everything it has asked of him and has fulfilled all obligations under his plea agreement."