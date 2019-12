© unknown

It's the end of the year and authorities of various caliber and standing are making oil price forecasts for next year. This wealth of information can be confusing because of its sheer quantity, but here's a twist:They are among the world's top oil consumers, together accounting for almost a fifth of global oil consumption, as Reuters' John Kemp noted in a recent column that tackled the issue of oil price forecast complexity.According to Kemp,respectively. However, China and India have been consistently trumping the United States in importance when it comes to oil price trends in recent years.The reason for this is that demand for oil has been growing a lot faster in both China and India.according to BP data cited by Kemp.since 2008. Meanwhile,There is also another reason China and India are the countries to watch for those who want to know where oil prices are going at any particular point in time. Both countries are overwhelmingly reliant on imported oil.China's daily consumption of oil averaged 13.5 million bpd in 2018. India's stood at 5.1 million bpd. No wonder then, that any economic news from China and, to a lesser extent, India, moves prices as soon as it is released.It would be going too far to say that China and India are the only oil consumers that matter as far as price forecasts are concerned.It is this size of consumption that makes the Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum status report so popular among oil traders, despite the fact it is based on estimates rather than on hard data — and the figures are often revised later, when the hard data from the oil companies comes in.What's more interesting, however, is thatAs per the latest EIA report, theYet, U.S. oil import numbers are not a popular gauge for oil prices. The reason is most likely the demand growth trend, unlike developments in China and India.Still, despite its somewhat declining importance for prices as a consumer, theThe shale revolution has made the U.S. a lot more self-sufficient in its energy needs and turned it into a direct challenger to the oil market dominance — especially in Asia — of partner Saudi Arabia.So, in supply, one has to watch the U.S., OPEC, and Russia. In demand, however, it is enough to keep tabs on China and India. Anything that happens in those two economies immediately affects oil prices regardless of anything else that happens in the meantime. Just look at all the news coverage citing the U.S.-China trade war as the main factor for oil price depression. The depression persists despite OPEC+ agreeing to cut deeper. That should say enough about what moves oil markets.