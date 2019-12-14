More than 18 inches of new snow has allowed the White Pass Ski Area to open for the Christmas season on Saturday for limited operations.White Pass General Manager Kevin McCarthy says snow in the past two days helped fill areas that were lacking snow and will allow the area to open for business on Saturday.He says they'll operate the Great White and Triple chairlifts as well as carpets.That's great news to thousands of skiers and snowboarders who had been hoping for an earlier opening of the area because of early season snow.The opening is also good news for the many businesses that rely on all that skier and snowboarder traffic to help boost sales during the fall and winter months.McCarthy says the plan is to open Saturday, Sunday and close Monday and Tuesday. He says they'll then open for daily operation on Wednesday.Dec. 14 was the same date the mountain opened in 2018.