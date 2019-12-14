y, MeT officials said.The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 33.5 mm rainfall, the second highest after 70 mm in December 1997.The Palam weather station registered an all-time December high of 40.2 mm in the last 24 hours. It had measured 33.7 mm rainfall on December 3, 1997, the officials said.India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weekly weather forecast said foggy days will start from Saturday. "Moderate to dense fog from December 14 to December 19," MeT updated in Regional Weather Forecast for Delhi.For the next week, minimum temperature will remain at 8 degrees Celsius and maximum will fluctuate between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.With abnormal rainfall, Delhi's air quality improved to "moderate" category after many days. However, the air quality may relapse to "very poor" level from December 16, SAFAR said.According to Rajender Jenamani, Met Scientist for Delhi airport, December 12 thunderstorm caused diversion of 47 flights. "Delhi airport has never seen such high number of diversion in December in last 25 years.