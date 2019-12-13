© AFP/Mark Ralston

The United States and China have reached a "very large" trade deal, President Donald Trump has announced. The accord will see China step up its imports of American products, and could end a two-year trade war.The president claimed that under the agreement, China will makelater specifying to reporters that"The farmers are going to have to go out and buy much larger tractors" because China is going to be buying so many American farm goods, Trump quipped.in the agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and services sectors, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.and China has agreed to aim for Trump's goal of $50 billion. The deal also includes binding changes to some undesirable trade practices; for example,Lower tariffs will take effect 30 days after the deal is signed.However, theCertain other existing tariffs on $120 billion in Chinese goods will be rolled back from 15 percent to 7.5 percent.Trump added.As the US leader announced the successful outcome, China's vice ministers of finance and commerce held a press conference heralding the agreement. According to Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen,two sticking points for the Trump administration during the trade war. Yet, Shouwen cautioned that Beijing will step up its protection of intellectual property at its own pace.As part of the deal, both the US and China agreed to strengthen protection for each other's companies operating on each other's soil, Chinese officials said.on Thursday as news of the deal began to leak out. Asian markets jumped following, while US stocks hit record highs on Friday. The trade conflict between the world's two largest economies has been raging for the better part of two years, since Trump announced tariffs on Chinese solar panels and washing machines in January 2018. After a series of tit-for-tat tariff applications, the US applied levies on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods, while China targeted about $185 billion worth of US imports.