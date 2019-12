Police Chief Richard Collins said in a Tuesday interview that he would not speak about the shooting until the Stanislaus County District Attorney's office had concluded its review of the shooting.



He said the district attorney's office told him the shooting still is under review. Collins said his department's internal affairs investigation is awaiting a final review. But Collins said he has been briefed, and the investigation found no violations of department policy.

"We have to make split-second decisions based on situations, which are right then and there. It's easy for anybody to come in and say, 'I would do that, or this, or that looks horrible.' But we were not in the officer's shoes when it took place."

Heart wrenching body camera footage was just released this week showing a Ceres police officer opening fire on a 15-year-old boy as he ran away.Carmen "Spencer" Mendez was shot and killed in August 2018, however police have only just released the body camera footage publicly.. Although the police were pursuing the vehicle over an alleged brandishing of a handgun, they were looking for a young man wearing a black shirt and jeans, according to records from Ceres. Mendez was wearing a white top and red pants.As the graphic video shows, Ceres policeat the teen who had collapsed in the orchard next to an almond sapling.Police would later claim that Mendez was armed with a gun. However, we can clearly see in the video that he was not pointing anything at the cop and although a gun was found at the scene, it was over five feet from the boy's body.Despite a year passing since the shooting, and the horrifying video, theThe civil process moved far more swifter and the family received a $2.1 million settlement earlier this year.According to the Modesto Bee: The chief went on to give the canned statement of how officers are often forced to make split-second decisions in which they cannot hesitate before dumping their entire magazine into the backs of fleeing teenage boys."I will just say this (as a general statement)," Collins said.Modesto attorney Adam Stewart and Sacramento attorney Mark Merin, both represented the family in their civil suit.Bays could've also released his K-9, set up a perimeter, or any other number of less lethal tactics.Stewart has said of Mendez,As to why Bays shot first and gave commands second, his past could shed some light. Mendez was the second person killed by Bays in just a 10-month time frame. Bays shot and killed another man in the line of duty 10 months before killing Mendez, according to Merin. Merin said the city of Ceres reached a similar $2 million settlement with Nicholas Pimentel's family after police killed him. The shooting death of Pimentel was ruled justified, which allowed Bays to go back onto the street to strike again. Merin said:"What I get out of this is