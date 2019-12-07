© AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File



Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday set a share price for its IPO — expected to be the biggest ever — thatThe company said it will sell its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) each, putting, the Chinese conglomerate and e-commerce company that raised about $25 billion in 2014.Aramco, which pumps and produces Saudi Arabia's crude oil to the world, is floating a 1.5% stake in the company, or 3 billion shares. Trading is expected to happen on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange by mid-December.The company is selling a 0.5% stake to individual investors, who are Saudi citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, and 1% to institutional investors, which can be sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and government-run pension programs.The IPO price is at the top of the range that Aramco had sought. It had been looking for between 30 to 32 riyals each, or $8 to $8.53 a share.Aramco said Thursday the offering drew heavy demand.Its financial advisers had said earlier that. It was not immediately known what the final breakdown was.The sale of a sliver of the oil behemoth generated global buzz since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first announced plans for it more than two years ago.Prince Mohammed has said listing Aramco is one way for the kingdom to raise capital for the country's sovereign wealth fund, which would then use that money to develop new cities and lucrative projects across Saudi Arabia.He'd previously talked about a valuation for Aramco of $2 trillion and a flotation of 5% of the company involving a listing on a foreign stock exchange. There are no immediate plans for an international listing.Aramco said Thursday it would retain the option of an even bigger offering of a 3.45 billion share sale, representing $29.4 billion.Despite Aramco's profitability,, an attack that was claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen but which the U.S. blamed on Iran. Iran denies the allegation.The Saudi government also stipulates oil production levels, which directly impacts Aramco's output.