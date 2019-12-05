© NWS Birmingham

The National Weather Service's cameras captured a bright meteor streaking through the night sky in central Alabama.The NWS tweeted it has received multiple reports of a "vivid and long-lasting meteor/fireball" around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday night. The video was taken at the Shelby County Airport.If you missed tonight's shooting star, don't worry. You'll have another chance this month when the Geminids meteor shower peaks overnight from Dec. 14-15.You can see the video below.