O:H header
Everywhere we look we see signs that the medical system, that's supposed to be healing and preventing disease, is diseased itself. It was recently announced that Americans are dying young at alarming rates. And is it any wonder? We have the opioid epidemic, vaccine injuries, the obesity epidemic, the cholesterol obsessed doctors who know nothing about nutrition, the most basic foundation of health.

Polio vaccines now cause more polio outbreaks than the wild virus, the idea of curing disease has been pushed out by Big Pharma 'disease management' and veganism is sold as a cure-all and the ideal diet for everyone (and the planet).

When the entire medical system is based on lies, with its blatant failures mounting, how long before we see its complete collapse?


And check us out on Brighteon!


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here.

Running Time: 00:48:56

Download: MP3 — 44.3 MB