Known as the Russian national tree, birch also works well as a Taser, apparently - at least this is how these local policemen tackled a violent knifeman, whom they didn't want to shoot because they "pitied" the erratic man.Starting off as a typical 'meanwhile in Russia' video, the undated clip, which surfaced on social media this week, quickly turns into a tense and thought-provoking standoff. The video begins in the middle of an altercation between three traffic police officers and a man wielding a knife and a traffic baton - which he apparently yanked from the cops.The profanity-laced exchange, possibly filmed by another officer, involved the traffic police demanding that the man lay down his arms, while threatening to use deadly force. One cop is indeed holding the knifeman at gunpoint.But the man, clearly acting erratically, keeps advancing while waving his knife and shouting: "Come on, shoot! I don't give a f**k.""I just pity the fool," one of the officers says, explaining why he would not fire.The situation seems deadlocked, but it is suddenly resolved in a most unexpected and bizarre fashion.It's unclear what happened next, and further information about the video has yet to emerge, but the scene has already triggered some reaction on YouTube."Armed police and they still take him down with a log. Impressive.They are clearly trained at de-escalation," David Lazarus wrote.another commenter said."I think some cops in America should take a cue from these guys," Chris wrote, while a smorgasbord of other comments fantasized about what would have happened to the man in the US.