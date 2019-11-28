jelly fish
Thousands of jellyfish have washed up on popular beaches along Crimea's Azov Sea after a major storm, giving the shoreline a soft gleam.

The jellyfish washed ashore on Tuesday (November 26) were of the Aurelia aurita jellyfish, commonly known as 'moon jelly' and root-mouth jellyfish species.

Their on-shore appearance is bad for both beachgoers and the jellyfish themselves. Jellyfish start dying the moment they hit the beach and can still sting people if handled.


Source: Reuters