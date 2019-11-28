Последствие шторма: тысячи медуз выбросило на берег Азовского моря https://t.co/3Q3h0TyvI8



Жители города Щелкино (Ленинский район) стали свидетелями гибели тысячи медуз на побережье Азовского моря. Об этом сообщают очевидцы в социальных сетях. На фотографиях видно, как прибре... pic.twitter.com/1wjFiPSvfx — Крым 24 (@crimea24news) November 25, 2019



Thousands of jellyfish have washed up on popular beaches along Crimea's Azov Sea after a major storm, giving the shoreline a soft gleam.The jellyfish washed ashore on Tuesday (November 26) were of the Aurelia aurita jellyfish, commonly known as 'moon jelly' and root-mouth jellyfish species.Their on-shore appearance is bad for both beachgoers and the jellyfish themselves. Jellyfish start dying the moment they hit the beach and can still sting people if handled.Source: Reuters