The jellyfish washed ashore on Tuesday (November 26) were of the Aurelia aurita jellyfish, commonly known as 'moon jelly' and root-mouth jellyfish species.
Their on-shore appearance is bad for both beachgoers and the jellyfish themselves. Jellyfish start dying the moment they hit the beach and can still sting people if handled.
Source: Reuters
Последствие шторма: тысячи медуз выбросило на берег Азовского моря https://t.co/3Q3h0TyvI8— Крым 24 (@crimea24news) November 25, 2019
Жители города Щелкино (Ленинский район) стали свидетелями гибели тысячи медуз на побережье Азовского моря. Об этом сообщают очевидцы в социальных сетях. На фотографиях видно, как прибре... pic.twitter.com/1wjFiPSvfx