Arnold Schwarzenegger was the epitome of kindness yesterday as he gave out free turkeys for Thanksgiving.The former Governor of California was spotted handing out the birds in LA ahead of the holiday on 28 November.The Austrian-born actor - who achieved super stardom with the Terminator and Predator films - chose Hollenbeck Youth Center as the location for his surprise act of generosity.As you can see from the pictures, those who stopped by looked pleased as punch to meet a bonafide movie icon - and bagsy some free poultry to boot.We're actually slightly jealous...Arnie's most recent film is of course Terminator: Dark Fate, which saw him return to the blockbuster franchise that made his name.Also starring original Terminator actress Linda Hamilton, it opened last month to positive reviews and has so far grossed almost $250 million (£194 million) worldwide. As well as his charitable and professional endeavors, Arnold has recently been hitting the headlines for a bike ride he embarked on around his native LA.Again, we're kind of jealous.'It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes @gretathunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together,' he enthused of the teen, who also recently hung out with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. 'I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina,' added Arnie. 'Keep inspiring, Greta!'