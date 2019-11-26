© Pixabay

International rating agency Moody's has issued a debt downgrade warning to the entire world due to deepening global geopolitical uncertainty and risks.RT's Keiser Report discusses the issue, noting that despite the rising turmoil the US Federal Reserve continues with its money-printing.The global economy, including the US economy, died in 2008 full stop, Max continues. "There was the credit crunch and the solution was to pump formaldehyde, what is called money, but in fact it is debt..."According to him, all the QE, money printing, and bailouts represent debt.