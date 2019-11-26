© Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

Singapore political figure Brad Bowyer on Monday corrected a Facebook post questioning the independence of state investment firms following a government request, in the first use of the country's new "fake news" law."I have no problem in following that request as I feel it is fair to have both points of view and clarifications and corrections of fact when necessary," Bowyer said in a statement on Facebook."In general, I caution all those who comment on our domestic politics and social issues to do so with due care and attention especially if you speak from any place of influence."Bowyer, a naturalised Singaporean born in Britain, has been a member of the ruling party and opposition parties but has never stood for elected office.Singapore says it is particularly vulnerable to fake news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access.(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Lincoln Feast)