Fireball Streaks Across New England Sky

Fireball streaks across New England sky
People around Greater Boston, down to Connecticut, and up into Northern New England spotted a streak of light cross the sky during the Friday evening commute.

It's what's called a "fireball."

When objects enter Earth's atmosphere, they encounter intense heat and burn up. That process creates the streak of light seen in the sky, as seen in the photo above.

While unusual, these are spotted around New England from time to time.