sex ed porn ireland
The flip chart notes from an actual 'sex ed class' in Ireland last month
A "porn workshop" featuring 'porn alphabet games' is being advocated by a leading campaigner for a new sexual education programme for school children. A selection of potential terms to be explained in workshops was posted by Kate Dawson of NUIG, a porn studies advocate and sexual educator, on her Twitter feed.


Comment: Porn studies. Seriously??


In a tweet - since deleted - Dawson said "interesting morning exploring #porn in our #PornLiteracy workshop."
"The porn alphabet is a great way to gain insight into the level of knowledge/engagement a group has. #sexeducation #SexEdBill," Ms Dawson tweeted.


Comment: It's also a great way to reinforce abnormality as normal. People like her will say 'but porn is everywhere; so let's talk about it with the kids', completely overlooking that it could be banned or at least heavily regulated - as in China and many non-Western countries.


The hashtag #SexEdBill is being used by campaigners, such as Ruth Coppinger TD, to drive support for a more explicit - and mandatory - sex-education programme in schools.


Comment: The bill hasn't passed yet, but it's coming.


Ms Dawson's 'porn alphabet' spelled out words such as "gang-bang", "bondage", "fisting", "anal ass-eating" and more.

"MILF" is pornographic slang for "mother/mom I would like to f**k", content many parents might feel unsuitable for school children.

The Galway researcher has been to the fore in seeking radical changes to sex-education programmes, insisting that school children must be made "porn literate" so that they can engage better with pornography, and telling the This Morning programme that she believes 8 year olds should be taught about self-pleasure.