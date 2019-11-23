A "porn workshop" featuring 'porn alphabet games' is being advocated by a leading campaigner for. A selection of potential terms to be explained in workshops was posted by Kate Dawson of NUIG, a porn studies advocate and sexual educator, on her Twitter feed.In a tweet - since deleted - Dawson said "interesting morning exploring #porn in our #PornLiteracy workshop.""The porn alphabet is a great way to gain insight into the level of knowledge/engagement a group has. #sexeducation #SexEdBill," Ms Dawson tweeted.The hashtag #SexEdBill is being used by campaigners, such as Ruth Coppinger TD, to drive support for"MILF" is pornographic slang for "mother/mom I would like to f**k", content many parents might feel unsuitable for school children.The Galway researcher has been to the fore in seeking, and telling the This Morning programme that