Comment: Down, down, down we go...
Comment: Porn studies. Seriously??
In a tweet - since deleted - Dawson said "interesting morning exploring #porn in our #PornLiteracy workshop."
Comment: It's also a great way to reinforce abnormality as normal. People like her will say 'but porn is everywhere; so let's talk about it with the kids', completely overlooking that it could be banned or at least heavily regulated - as in China and many non-Western countries.
The hashtag #SexEdBill is being used by campaigners, such as Ruth Coppinger TD, to drive support for a more explicit - and mandatory - sex-education programme in schools.
Comment: The bill hasn't passed yet, but it's coming.
"MILF" is pornographic slang for "mother/mom I would like to f**k", content many parents might feel unsuitable for school children.
The Galway researcher has been to the fore in seeking radical changes to sex-education programmes, insisting that school children must be made "porn literate" so that they can engage better with pornography, and telling the This Morning programme that she believes 8 year olds should be taught about self-pleasure.