Russia intends to prevent any future provocations near its border in a robust manner, including with a goal of ensuring the safety of maritime travel.

Three Ukrainian military boats seized by the Russian border guards during an attempt to illegally pass through the Kerch Strait last year have been returned to Kiev, Moscow has announced.Russia's Foreign Ministry said the ships were evidence in the criminal probe into the 2018 incident and agreed to hand them back to Ukraine because "all the necessary investigative activities" related to the vessels were completed.The Ukrainian Navy confirmed receiving the boats and said they would soon be transported to the port city of Odessa. Notably, the crews were released in September during a breakthrough Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap.The vessels got detained on November 25, after an attempt to cross the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway between the Black Sea and the Azov Sea. It is now best known for the monumental bridge that Russia built across it to connect the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia, and is heavily guarded.Both Ukrainian and Russian ships have passage rights, but there are strict safety rules,The attempt escalated into an altercation between Russian border guards and Ukrainian crews, who reportedly refused to take directions and declared that they had the right to pass as they please.The conflict stopped short of bloodshed and resulted in arrests of the Ukrainian sailors and their ships for "violation of territorial waters."The Ukrainian sailors were quickly lauded as national heroes and political prisoners in their home country.The crews of the boats were released as part of a large prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine on September 7, which Zelensky negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a wider effort to deescalate tensions between the two nations.French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will mediate the event, which was confirmed last week.