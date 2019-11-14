© Facebook / Medea Benjamin

Police have tried to detain Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin without a warrant on belated and mysterious charges of 'assaulting' a Democratic congresswoman during this summer's siege of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington.Unable to secure a warrant or convince Benjamin to voluntarily go back to the station with them without one, the police ultimately chose not to detain her, according to journalist Anya Parampil, who was with Benjamin at the embassy in May. Even though police insisted they had footage of the "assault," after reviewing it they apparently chose not to proceed with the arrest.Wasserman-Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, resigned under a cloud amid allegations of rigging the 2016 primaries in Hillary Clinton's favor. It's not clear if she had anything to do with the officers appearing at Benjamin's home, or who ordered Blumenthal's arrest last month.A group of activists calling themselves the Embassy Protection Collective took up residence in the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC in April, after Venezuelan diplomats were ordered to leave the US, seeking to prevent it from falling into the hands of Guaido supporters. Some protesters remained inside for over two weeks until police raided the building and arrested them.