© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

The Madera Police Department is looking for the owner of two dogs that attacked and killed a man. It happened Monday near a dry riverbed along Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.Police say when officers got to the scene, they found the body of 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo.There was a second dog at the scene that police believe was involved in the attack. The dog was impounded a the scene.The Madera Police Department is looking for the owner of the dogs, who has been identified as Heather Anglin.