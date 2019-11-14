canine attack
The Madera Police Department is looking for the owner of two dogs that attacked and killed a man.

It happened Monday near a dry riverbed along Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found the body of 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo. He had obvious bite marks to his arms, legs and face, police say.

As officers tried to investigate, an aggressive dog charged at the officers.

In self-defense, police say the officers had to shoot the dog, killing it.

There was a second dog at the scene that police believe was involved in the attack. The dog was impounded a the scene.

An autopsy was conducted and determined Macedo died as the result of injuries he got during a dog attack, police say.

The Madera Police Department is looking for the owner of the dogs, who has been identified as Heather Anglin.