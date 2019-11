© Mosab Shawer/APA



Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man outside his home today in the al-Arroub refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.Omar al-Badawi, reported to be 22-years-old, was shot in the abdomen near the front steps of his home in the camp during protests commemorating the death of revered Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.Eyewitness reports said that al-Badawi was exiting his home in an attempt to put out a small fire that had started nearby as a result of clashes between Israeli forces and local protesters.But just as he approached the street, a shot is fired and al-Badawi falls to the ground in front of several journalists who had been recording the clashes.Screams can be heard coming from al-Badawi's house, while al-Badawi rolls around on the ground gripping his abdomen, covered in blood.The video ends just after journalists and bystanders load al-Badawi into a civilian vehicle. Reports indicated that he was transported to a Hebron hospitalHaaretz reported that in initial military police investigation into the shooting "indicated that.""The Israeli army said that since the shooting occurred while Molotov cocktails were being thrown at the soldiers, it is treating the shooting as part of a wider operational incident, rather than a specific event," Haaretz said, adding that the military was unsure if al-Badawi was "involved in throwing Molotov cocktails before the shooting.". Relatives of the slain Palestinian pointed out to Middle East Eye that al-Badawi was still wearing his house slippers when he was shot.One of the journalists who witnessed the shooting told Haaretz that "Al-Badawi was not at all among the clashers...but he was called out because a tree near the house started burning after a grenade or fire bomb was thrown at the area."UN Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov expressed his concern over the shooting, saying "shocking to see the video today's killing of Omar Badawi by #Israeli security forces in #Hebron in circumstances that would seem to indicate that.""My deepest condolences to his family. Such acts must be thoroughly investigated," he continued.Secretary General of the PLO Saeb Erekat tweeted about the shooting, calling itas he urged the UN and ICC to "."Al-Badawi was laid to rest on Monday afternoon in a massive funeral procession in al-Arroub.