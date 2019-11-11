LA PIERRE SAINT MARTIN🙌❄️

Une entrée brutale en hiver, des cumuls imposants, et une semaine qui s'annonce encore hivernale! Que demander de plus ? 😉👉A suivre sur Météo Pyrénées 📷 @chaletxvlapierresaintmartin #pyrenees #pyreneesatlantiques #neige pic.twitter.com/odrc1sAaex — Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) November 11, 2019



RETOUR DE LA NEIGE ❄️🙌

Nouvelles averses qui rentrent par l'ouest cet après-midi ici à 📷 @piauengaly #pyrenees #neige pic.twitter.com/K4GyP06iqx — Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) November 11, 2019



Temperatures across France dip 2C below seasonal norms ahead of the expected arrival of a period of 'very bad weather' later in the weekMotorists in mountainous areas of France have been urged to ensure their vehicles are ready for winter driving as the first cold snap of the season sends temperatures plummeting.The cold spell comes exactly one month after France basked in summer-like temperatures.Over the next few days, minimum temperatures will range from -2 in the north to 7C in the south, and 10C near the Mediterranean" while maximums will hover around 5 to 8C in the east, from 9 to 11C towards the Atlantic and 12 to 13C around the Mediterranean, forecasters said."This week, we are passing under the influence of a vast low-pressure system," says Gilles Matricon, meteorologist at La Chaîne météo, with "a cold and humid north wind[which] will bring a lot of rain, wind and snow at medium altitude.The cold will get worse as the week progresses. From Thursday, "a period of very bad weather will settling in because of the deepening of a very active depression, with heavy rains and sometimes violent winds in the West", forecasters said.This turbulent weather system will reach the east and southeast on Friday, and could lead to heavy snowfalls at altitudes of 1,000m.Maximum forecast temperatures for the end of the week are expected to be lower than January.Some Pyrenees resorts have said they plan to open between December 6 and 9, in time for the Christmas holidays.Météo Pyrénées posted these images from Pic du Midi, taken eight days apart.