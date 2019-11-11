russia cold
I wonder how much ice will melt at −44°C (-47F).

On November 11 in Yakutia, the daily temperature never rose above −30°C (-22F). Some parts of Siberia were even colder: In Evenkia and the northern regions of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the temperature dropped to −41 ... −44°C.

This temperature is considered very low for this time of year.

"""It is important to note that this is not a short-term cooling, but a prolonged atmospheric process. Further it will become even colder. The cold anomaly will expand."""

In the Khanty-Mansiysk District night temperatures will drop to −25 ... −30°C, and in places to −37°C. In the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, you can count on −38 ... −43°C.

In the Irkutsk region, nightly values ​​will decrease to −30 ... −35°C.

In Tomsk Oblast, the prevailing temperature at night will be −23 ... −28°C.

Cooling to a lesser extent will affect Western Siberia. In the Omsk region, "only" up to −21°C.

