Rescuers can be seen on the slopes.
© Snow Camps Europe
Two skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps, authorities in southern Austria have said.

Austrian broadcaster ORF reported the men were skiing off marked tracks in the Otztal region Saturday.

They were caught in a snow slide, according to reports.

ORF reported one of the men was wearing an avalanche air bag

The avalanche warning service in Tyrole state had warned of the increased risk due to heavy snowfall on Friday.