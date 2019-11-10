© Getty

A 35-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Baansi village of Rudraprayag district's Jakholi block on Friday. The victim, identified as Sudha Devi, was going to the jungle to collect fodder for livestock when she was attacked.In Rudraprayag, both the victims were attacked by wild cat in Khakhra range. While, Sudha was mauled by the leopard barely 1.5 km away from Satni village on Friday, Sher Singh, 55, was attacked and killed in Satni village.The frequent incidents of animal attacks have also irked the villagers and they have now demanded that the leopard be shot at the earliest.The villagers have also denied cremating the body until strict action in the case.Following which, state forest minister Harak Singh Rawat intervened in the matter and directed the chief wildlife warden to take cognisance of rising incidents of leopard attacks and declare the Rudraprayag leopard, a man-eater. "We do understand the concern of villagers and, hence, the chief wildlife warden has given permission under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 to either tranquilise or knock down the leopard. The leopard has been declared a problem animal," said Rudraprayag DFO Ashutosh Singh Chauhan.Sources said that shooter Lakhpat Singh Rawat has been called by Rudraprayag SDO and the family of the deceased has been assured Rs 3 lakh assistance.Rudraprayag-based activist Mohit Dimri said, "Just after the first death, we had requested the forest department to eliminate the leopard but they didn't listen to us then and waited for the second death to take action. Our women are afraid to come out of their homes even to collect fodder."