Social media was rife last night after 'loud bangs', an 'explosion' and a 'massive flash' were seen and heard over the city.People living across the north of the Coventry were shocked when they heard the loud bangs in the early hours.Residents in Coundon, Allesley and even in Radford and Keresley were woken and startled by the noise.One said: "I've just heard a massive bang", while another said "what the hell was that."CoventryLive is working to get to the bottom of what happened.West Midlands Police said they aren't aware of anything happening last night in those areas.CoventryLive has also contacted the Ministry of Defence who confirmed they had no operations in the area last night.On previous occasions, mystery bangs have turned out to be the sonic boom of planes passing over the city.West Midlands Fire Service also said they didn't receive any calls.