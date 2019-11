© Reuters / Caitlin Ochs

The liberal media may be happy to proclaim that the sexualization of children is "the future," but ordinary people aren't buying it. A video celebrating a cross-dressing child has united Twitter in revulsion."Desmond Is Amazing is the future and we're here for it," declared media news site Mashable on Sunday, tweeting a video featuring Desmond describing visiting drag clubs at five years of age, and telling "haters" to "just go away."However, nobody else was "here for it." Comments poured in, almost universally negative.To be fair, Desmond's schtick is just the tip of the iceberg, in an age when transgender advocates support administering hormone-blocking drugs to prepubescent children and preteen girls lead leather-clad fetish fans through the streets in pride parades.