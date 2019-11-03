© PIB / AFP

The Indian-ruled part of disputed Kashmir was split into two parts, with its long-lasting self-governing status officially extinguished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the move will usher in a new "age of stability."On Thursday,Their newly-appointed lieutenant governors have been sworn in office in Srinagar and Leh, respectively.Having become union territories,, as opposed to states that have autonomy in internal affairs.Addressing a crowd in front of the colossal statue of revered statesman Sardar Patel in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "are taking a step towards a new future."In early August, India revoked the decades-old Article 370 of its constitution, which guaranteed Kashmir's self-governing status. Modi said the article acted as "an artificial wall" between the region and the rest of the country. He said the reorganization will help fight Islamic insurgent groups, propel economic growth and bring about "a new age of political stability" in the region.How long could the country witness the deaths of so many innocent people? The wall has been broken down, and Sardar Patel's dream has come true."The dispute over Kashmir has led to three wars between India and Pakistan since the 1940s, as well as several smaller skirmishes. Cross-border shelling often occurs along the Line of Control (LoC) in the region, with each side generally blaming the other.