Two people have died on Thursday after a small plane crashed into an SUV while trying to make an emergency landing in Florida, authorities said.The plane crashed Thursday morning while landing on the side of State Road 200, in Ocala, an hour and a half from Orlando. The deaths were confirmed by the Ocala Police Department. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News thatThe FAA is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident, an FAA spokesman said.Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesman, told Fox News that the Beechcraft Baron, a light, twin-engine piston aircraft, took off from Ocala International Airport around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and crashed shortly thereafter. According to Knudson, an NTSB investigator is on the way and an updated media briefing is expected on Friday.