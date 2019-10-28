Society's Child
Four drunk US marines arrested in Japan for attacking police cars
International Business Times
Mon, 28 Oct 2019 17:03 UTC
The incident happened even as the Japanese police were in search of a Marine who allegedly invaded a house. In the melee three US marines attacked the police cars, according to the Okinawa Times. Okinawa police took all the four US marines into custody.
Japan currently hosts a very large contingent of around 54,000 US troops in the country. The management of the US military bases in Japan have been a bone of contention between the two countries. The US troops are in Japan as part of a post-World War II agreement to offer security to Japan.
The post-war Japan chose not to have a fully functioning military. The deep scars of World War II pushed the Japanese to an anti-war stance. The Constitution drafted after the war limited the use of force only as a means of self defence. The essence of Japan's pacifist stance under the US occupation was that it will refrain from using force to resolve international conflicts. This policy ruled out military alliances and intervention in regional military conflicts.
Ongoing issue
The US then agreed under treaty to protect the country by stationing its troops. According to the original agreement, Japan would offer its military bases but the cost of running the contingent was on the US. Successive US governments have debated the wisdom of spending top dollar on ensuring Japan's security. Current President Donald Trump has ever been a vocal critic of the American decision to pay for Japan's defence. Trump has often called the Japanese freeloaders and asked Tokyo to take care of its own defence needs.
"Japan will furnish for the duration of this Agreement without cost to the United States ... all facilities and areas and rights of way, including facilities and areas jointly used such as those at airfields and ports," the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) of 1960 says.
On the other hand, there has been local opposition within Japan against the deployment of American troops. In 2018 tens thousands of people took out a march in Okinawa against the proposed relocation of a US military base.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- French mosque shooting leaves 2 injured, 84yo suspect arrested
- Hurricane Pablo becomes sixth Atlantic hurricane to form in an unusual location
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- How corrupt American Democrats plundered Ukraine
- Former Bill Clinton adviser: Hillary Clinton thinks 'God put her on the Earth' to be president
- Family facing $2,500/day fines for firewood charity that delivers wood to the sick and elderly
- Jordan Peterson and daughter plagued by fraudulent books on Amazon
- Best of the Web: Unashamedly intolerant: Veganism promotes a religion of hate, attempts to guilt-trip & ridicule meat eaters
- Russia, China & India to set up alternative to SWIFT payment system to connect 3 billion people
- Gorbachev reveals how the Soviet Union could have been saved
- Four drunk US marines arrested in Japan for attacking police cars
- Media downplays importance of Baghdadi after Trump announces his death - WaPo calls terrorist mastermind "austere scholar"- UPDATE: WaPo alters headline upon social media backlash
- Best of the Web: Inside 'Objective Medusa', Devin Nunes' historic investigation into Spygate scandal
- Putin Derangement Syndrome: Craziester and More Craziester
- Kremlin: If Baghdadi is actually dead, Trump has made big contribution to fighting terrorism - UPDATES: Remains 'buried at sea' (seriously!)
- Iraq declares curfew after scores killed in violent protests
- Sweden: Nigerian occult mafia spreading across the country, police say
- The so-called 'alt-right' Intellectual Dark Web is more liberal than you think
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Best images of Pluto's far side released by New Horizons team
- How corrupt American Democrats plundered Ukraine
- Former Bill Clinton adviser: Hillary Clinton thinks 'God put her on the Earth' to be president
- Russia, China & India to set up alternative to SWIFT payment system to connect 3 billion people
- Best of the Web: Inside 'Objective Medusa', Devin Nunes' historic investigation into Spygate scandal
- Putin Derangement Syndrome: Craziester and More Craziester
- Kremlin: If Baghdadi is actually dead, Trump has made big contribution to fighting terrorism - UPDATES: Remains 'buried at sea' (seriously!)
- Thierry Meyssan: The new world is emerging before us
- The purpose of Zelensky's performance in Donbass
- Another regional election defeat for Merkel, right-wing AfD comes in 2nd
- Best of the Web: 'My hair color was proof of guilt': Maria Butina talks with RT about her arrest, the NRA, and Senate testimony
- Malaysia to open embassy to Palestine, PM denounces "brutal" Israeli regime
- US embassy's sordid role in stoking October protests in Iraq revealed in Lebanese paper
- 2019 US federal budget deficit surges to nearly $1 trillion, highest in 7 years
- Federal judge orders Justice Department to turn over redacted portions of Mueller grand jury material
- Kurdish SDF to comply with Moscow-Ankara deal for withdrawal from Turkish border
- Interview with Fidel Narvaez: 'I was fired for helping Julian Assange and I have no regrets'
- Will third time be the charm if coalition talks fail to create unity government?
- Erdogan claims Turkey will 'clear terrorists' from Syrian border if Sochi deal fails
- Pompeo: US bans air travel to all Cuban cities except Havana
- Moscow: Pakistan, China, Russia and US agree to revive US-Taliban talks
- French mosque shooting leaves 2 injured, 84yo suspect arrested
- Family facing $2,500/day fines for firewood charity that delivers wood to the sick and elderly
- Jordan Peterson and daughter plagued by fraudulent books on Amazon
- Best of the Web: Unashamedly intolerant: Veganism promotes a religion of hate, attempts to guilt-trip & ridicule meat eaters
- Gorbachev reveals how the Soviet Union could have been saved
- Four drunk US marines arrested in Japan for attacking police cars
- Media downplays importance of Baghdadi after Trump announces his death - WaPo calls terrorist mastermind "austere scholar"- UPDATE: WaPo alters headline upon social media backlash
- Iraq declares curfew after scores killed in violent protests
- Sweden: Nigerian occult mafia spreading across the country, police say
- The so-called 'alt-right' Intellectual Dark Web is more liberal than you think
- If it bleeds it leads: The role of American media in perpetuating and profiting from mass shootings
- 2 dead as gunman shoots 16 people at Halloween party near Greenville, Texas, then RETURNS to open fire at media during vigil - Suspect at large
- England and the Union: Most voters agree all parts of the UK have the right of self-determination
- Barcelona sees fierce clashes as pro-independence demonstrators & police face off
- Liberals outing Trump donors as 'racists' could lead to full-blown civil war
- Sorry Sweden, those hand grenade attacks are not an 'image' problem
- It's the Russians...again! This time meddling in Chile, warns US diplomat
- London Times op-ed parrots Bill Browder's anti-Russia lies
- Lebanon protests: Demands are justified, but reform must proceed carefully to avoid chaos
- Not just San Francisco: Human waste from homeless people makes downtown Miami streets unpleasant, unsanitary
- One mystery of 15th-century Bayeux tapestry solved
- Winter dust storms may have collapsed Akkadian Empire
- Cause of Alexander the Great's death revealed by Greek researchers
- Medieval Scottish man was 'short, balding, with bad teeth and back problems'
- Best of the Web: How the Israeli military censor killed a story about a Mossad 'terrorist' bombing campaign in Lebanon in 1980s
- Mysterious skeleton of woman and girl discovered in lost Tower of London chapel
- Early humans moved through Mediterranean earlier than believed
- Who was the "Glorious Martyr" of 1,500 year old Byzantine church newly discovered in Israel?
- New evidence that an impact event triggered abrupt climate change 12,800 years ago
- 3000-year-old Assyrian seal unearthed in southeastern Turkey
- Declassified files tell dramatic story of how first Soviet atomic bomb was made
- Younger Dryas cataclysm in myths and religion - Eye-witness accounts of cosmic disasters in our past?
- Large and unusual British Bronze Age hoard to go on display
- Ancient 'lost city' of Khmer Empire is found in Cambodia
- Pepe Escobar: Road to Damascus, how the Syrian war was won
- Best of the Web: Russia and the United States: The Forgotten History of a Brotherhood
- Incredibly preserved Roman chariot burial with skeletons of two horses unearthed in Croatia
- 'Lavish' jewels unearthed at 6th century burial site in Lincolnshire, UK
- Ancient Assyrian tablets seem to reference a massive solar storm
- Just two plague strains wiped out 30%-60% of Europe
- Best images of Pluto's far side released by New Horizons team
- Glacial rivers absorb carbon faster than rainforests, scientists find
- Russian robo-taxis to come to US for test drive
- Dutch inventor unveils device to scoop plastic out of rivers
- A new type of storm found on Saturn's chaotic surface
- Chinese scientists create tiny battery capable of working in ultra-low temperatures
- Flashback Best of the Web: The Really Big One: The Next Rupture of The Cascadia Subduction Zone Will Produce One of The Worst Natural Disasters in The History of North America
- Scientists learn why nacre is nature's toughest material
- Mercury in fossilised ferns revealed as hidden driver in mass extinctions
- Super-precise! New CRISPR tool may tackle genetic diseases
- Spotting a wormhole: Physicists propose technique for detecting spacetime bridges
- Scientists develop control system designed to teach robotic wheelchairs to understand user intent
- New study expands understanding of the 'gut-brain axis'
- Google AI touts a 'quantum supremacy' experiment using a programmable superconducting processor
- Museums are sexist! Study suggests collectors prefer male specimens over female
- Study finds painting 'zebra stripes' on cows wards off biting flies
- Astronomers have spotted a new type of storm on Saturn
- China estimated to gain 600 million 5G subscribers by 2025
- NASA pinpoints the cause of recent record carbon dioxide spike
- PragerU features Stephen Meyer in new video: Evolution - bacteria to Beethoven
- Hurricane Pablo becomes sixth Atlantic hurricane to form in an unusual location
- Floods kill 7 people in Saudi Arabia
- Lightning strikes kill 4 in South Africa
- SOTT Focus: U.S. Military Could Collapse Within 20 Years Due to Climate Change, Report Commissioned by Pentagon Says
- Shortage after 'quarter of Earth's pigs wiped out' by swine fever
- October's not over, yet 31 inches of snow has already fallen in Great Falls, Montana - Half a typical year's total
- 120,000 displaced after floods in 4 regions of Ethiopia
- 10 dead after more floods and landslides hit eastern areas of Japan - 3 inches of rain in an hour
- Waterspout filmed off Maasim, Philippines
- 3 die in Mexico's Baja California wildfires
- Record October snowfall total of 44 inches at Steamboat ski resort in Colorado
- Rarely seen 'upside down rainbow' captured over Macclesfield, England
- California wildfires ravage state: 2 million face blackouts - 100,000 people ordered to evacuate
- 'Sky trumpets' heard in the skies of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
- Strange trumpeting sounds heard in the Sabah, Malaysian sky
- Ice Age Farmer Report: California burning - From PG&E's ashes arise "Smart" MicroGrids (& coming to you)
- Arctic wildlife's breeding season ruined by last year's extreme snowfall
- Academic purged over rising polar bear populations
- Rare medicane threatens deluge in Israel and Egypt
- Lightning kills at least 150 people in 2 months across the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh
- Incoming! Five asteroids flew past Earth Friday - one twice as big as Empire State Building
- Meteor fireball caught on dash-cam as it flies over California
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- Meteor fireball soars over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Washington state, southern British Columbia
- NASA footage shows huge explosion of meteor fireball in skies above Arizona
- Slow-moving bright meteor fireball over Trinidad and Tobago
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- An asteroid flew past Earth last night. No one knew about it until it was gone
- Brilliant midnight meteor fireball lights up sky over northeast China
- Incoming! ANOTHER asteroid - discovered just today - to make fly-by this week
- Over 100 report seeing large meteor fireball over Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
- Asteroid swarm: SEVEN asteroids to zoom past Earth today! NINE more later this week...
- Meteor shower or space junk? Geologists probe mystery of fireballs over Chile
- Meteor fireball widely reported over France
- Pilots film stunning trail of 'UFO' as they fly over Mexico: Pentagon says it's from a Trident missile launch
- Meteor fireball lights up sky across California
- Chemicals in consumer products linked to lower IQs in children
- Impossible Burger: Here's what's really in it
- Understanding chronic pain: The mind-body connection
- What the world needs: Safe, affordable and effective medicines
- The role of fungus in cancer
- How sun exposure can affect your microbiome
- Meth - not Fentanyl - driving overdose deaths in Western US
- Scientific American issues severe warning on 5G dangers
- Leg exercises are critical for brain and nervous system health
- Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid pull J&J baby powder from shelves after FDA finds sub-trace levels of asbestos
- How to get more vitamin D during the winter when the days shorten
- Is it OK to take melatonin every night?
- 18 common drugs that alter gut bacteria and increase health risks
- Because no one asked: GMO avocados in development
- Biological resetting: Novel therapies to heal nerve and neuropathic pain
- Opioid crisis: Aberration or logical outgrowth of a psychopathic for-profit healthcare system?
- Surprising benefits of exercising before breakfast
- Elderberry's powerful protection against influenza and viruses
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #33 - The Healing Potential of Psychedelics
- 7 Ways to prevent or even reverse heart disease with nutrition
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Best of the Web: Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- 5 Rules of Recovery for Addictions of Any Kind
- Leading neurocriminologist Adrian Raine considers Joker "a great educational tool"
- The basics: How to raise competent kids in an incompetent world
- Pop Spirituality: The commodification of spirituality and simulated desires
- Russian shaman aims to capture really big evil spirits (and a record) as she crafts dreamcatcher the size of Soviet block
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Self-Help Without The Shallowness: The Hidden Depths of Stephen R. Covey's 7 Habits
- David Berlinski in conversation with ID-friendly Muslims
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
Quote of the Day
To search means, first, I need Being, Truth; second, I do not know where to find it; and third, an action takes place that is not based on fantasies of certainty - while at the same time a waiting takes place that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in a deep sense of urgency.
Recent Comments
Please post pictures and contact information for the bureaucrats responsible for this so when TSHTF...we can find them...and thank them...
So we have a pro-zionist stooge negotiating with "ukrainian nazis", who is a "former" comedian to boot. Who wrote the script on this one?
An excellent plan. Each step forward towards Eurasian integration limits western nations appetite for war and destruction. Some foreigners with...
My comment is"I THOUGHT AS A SINNER THAT THIS TYPE OF PREDICTIONS AND OCCURRENCES ARE PLACED AND DOCUMENTED IN THE BIBLE, WHAT ARE WE TO DO?...
An interesting man. Developing countries like Malaysia should have a say in changing the world financial system since we have faced the problems...
Comment: The locals want U.S. troops out. Not only are they a nuisance, they're a criminal threat: U.S. troops regularly rape local women, for example. It's no wonder Japanese aren't the only wants who want them to just go home: