"As President, I will immediately begin work to end the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, end our interventionist foreign policy of carrying out regime change wars, and redirect our precious resources towards serving the needs of the people here at home."

"As such, I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States."

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she will not vie for a seat in Congress for the fifth time, asking voters to support her bid for the Oval Office so she can end the US' "interventionist foreign policy."In a six-minute video message released on Thursday, Gabbard said she was "grateful" to her constituents in Hawaii's second congressional district for making her their representative since 2012, but noted that she's amassed enough experience as a lawmaker and a soldier to assume the reigns in the White House.Gabbard, who is considered to be somewhat of an outcast in the packed Democratic field due to her outspoken anti-interventionist stance, pledged to change US foreign policy if she has the chance.Preoccupied with her White House run, Gabbard said she will not enter the 2020 congressional race.