Biases and lies

Neo-colonial flop show

Elitist plot

The Trojan Horses

The civilising mission

India is a key target of the Western liberal media, whose prejudice and ignorance have generated a torrent of negative news coverage aimed at undermining the image of the world's largest democracyThis August, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked special status to improve governance and check Pakistan-sponsored jihadist extremism in Muslim-majority Jammu & Kashmir, Western news outlets pounced on the measure as proof of their preconceived assumption that India was becoming a religiously intolerant Hindu nation in which Muslims (14 percent of India's population) were believed to be persecuted.The Washington Post's Global Opinions editor slammed Modi's Kashmir step as "the darkest moment" and alleged that his "anti-Muslim comments and visions" were making India "less democratic and stable, one authoritarian step at a time."The New York Times, another haloed East Coast liberal standard bearer, entertained Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, in a personal meeting with its editorial board and parroted his line that the UN "can't ignore Kashmir any more," and that it should oppose Modi's "brutal tightening" of control there. A slew of op-eds and news commentaries followed, mostly hewing to the apocryphal position that India was committing terrible human rights abuses in Kashmir and that Modi's actions were unconstitutional.When India's Supreme Court was duly considering legal challenges to Modi's revocation of special status for Kashmir, the doyen of British upper crust liberalism, the Economist, cried foul and declared that the judiciary was "ignoring the government's abuses" and conniving to allow Modi's fait accompli in Kashmir to stand.During the free and fair general election earlier this year, which Modi won hands down by unifying hundreds of millions of voters across religious, caste, and linguistic divides, America's illustriousAs a token of editorial balance, an inside commentary in that same edition highlighted positives of Modi's economic record. But the eyeball effect was deliberately placed on the negative lead item.Nonetheless, if the hope of the Western liberal media establishment was to whip up global alarm by manufacturing an artificial humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and convincing the Donald Trump administration in America and European bigwigs to intervene and pressurise India to back down, it failed miserably.By September, Imran Khan was left lamenting that "the world has not done anything (on the Kashmir issue) because India has a huge market (of) 1.2 billion people." It was a reality check for the Western liberal opinion-making factories about how much influence they exert in today's world.They blow the usual hot air to their captive audiences, but lack the power to bend countries like India to their will. The intellectual hegemony of the Western press corps is a bygone.In spite of the extremely low credibility of the Western media, the fact that big names in this fraternity print and broadcast across multiple continents to millions of readers and viewers is undeniable. India could not afford to shrug off the Western media assault as harmless noise. It had to strenuously beat it back. And the tussle is far from over.To cover up its neo-imperial nature, the Western news establishment has promoted a familiar set of writers and intellectuals who are of ethnic Indian origin to attack India through its platforms. A sharp rebuke of Modi appearing on the Wall Street Journal or CNN from a left-liberal Indian-sounding writer or pundit is the brown equivalent of Uncle Toms who make careers in the West by betraying their community.Even the sources which Western journalists have in India while filing news stories are questionable. Western correspondents often seek out India's left-liberal activists or intellectuals allied with opposition parties who hold deep grudges against Modi, and magnify their viewpoints to foreign audiences. In Jammu & Kashmir, the go-to voices for Western journalists are separatist politicians and anti-India radicals. Sober nationalistic Indians, who constitute the vast majority in the country, are rarely consulted or cited.The result is a barrage of reportage in the West that purposefully villainises Modi and deflates his vision. In today's transformed world, even if no Western official or government resents India's rise, the so-called 'free' Western news industry remains supremely sceptical and cynical of India's viability as one nation and its future progress.