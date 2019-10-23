© Pool footage / Ruptly



A column of Russian military police has crossed the river Euphrates and started moving towards Syrian-Turkish border, Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed on Wednesday.The transfer marks a start of the implementation of the deal presidents Putin and Erdogan agreed on following their Tuesday meeting.says the ministry's statement.Under the deal struck by presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after six hours of talks in the Russian coastal city of Sochi on Tuesday, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were due to start overseeing the withdrawal of YPG fighters and their weapons at least 30 km into Syria starting from midday, October 23. The removal of Kurdish units should be completed within 150 hours. Turkey has promised not to launch a new offensive against Kurdish militias in the area that was previously targeted by Turkey in their Operation Peace Spring.